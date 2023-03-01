Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $42.00

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

