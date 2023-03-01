Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $91.00

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

WWE stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.