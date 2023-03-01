Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

