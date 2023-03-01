APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

