Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apexigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apexigen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Apexigen’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Apexigen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APGN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Apexigen in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Apexigen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Apexigen Trading Up 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apexigen

Shares of Apexigen stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Apexigen has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apexigen

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.