Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $75.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

