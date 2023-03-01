Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.21. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

