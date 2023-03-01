Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.21. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
