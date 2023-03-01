Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Arteris had a negative net margin of 55.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Arteris updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $39,712.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arteris by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

