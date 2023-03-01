Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.79. 171,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 524,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after acquiring an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

