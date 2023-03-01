Axa S.A. Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $167.93 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

