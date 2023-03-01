Axa S.A. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 187,671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

