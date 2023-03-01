Axa S.A. Sells 23,028 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,028 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

