Axa S.A. Sells 8,600 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

