Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249,110 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

