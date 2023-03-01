B. Riley Weighs in on Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,680.34%.
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
