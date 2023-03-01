Ballswap (BSP) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $134.10 million and approximately $306.69 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ballswap has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00420391 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.28417024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

