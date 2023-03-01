BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $215.59, but opened at $209.51. BeiGene shares last traded at $215.38, with a volume of 13,415 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

