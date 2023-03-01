Best Buy (BBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.