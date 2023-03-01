BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 62.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

