BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
