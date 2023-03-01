BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Up 8.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. 525,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,268,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.37%. The business had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 898.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,890,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $12,442,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,425,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

