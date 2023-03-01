Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Big Lots has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.