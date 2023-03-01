BigBear.ai Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,381 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,895 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBAI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $414.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

