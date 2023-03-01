Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BILI opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

