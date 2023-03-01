Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of BILI opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
