BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

