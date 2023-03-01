Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BXSL opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $222,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $17,414,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,484.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,708,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
