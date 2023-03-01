Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 630,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 898,430 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $25.29.
The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 47.55% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter worth $56,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
