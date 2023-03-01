Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of BOX worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $43,854,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,034 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.18, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

