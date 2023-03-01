Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Braskem Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Braskem stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.