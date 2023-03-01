Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

