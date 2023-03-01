Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $10.38

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CommScope by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Rayliant Investment Research acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

