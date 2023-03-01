Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price at C$2.47

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE CMMC opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$500.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,704,745 shares in the company, valued at C$54,355,305.13. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,330,600 over the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

