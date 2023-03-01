Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $88.22

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,171,810. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.