Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $71.14

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

