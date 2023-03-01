Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$76.67

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.67.
MRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Metro Stock Performance
Shares of Metro stock opened at C$70.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.73. Metro has a one year low of C$65.30 and a one year high of C$78.90.
Metro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
Further Reading
