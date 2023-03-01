Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $5.98

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

