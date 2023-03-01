Brokerages Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

VERV stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,958,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

