Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.68. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

