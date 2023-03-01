Brokers Set Expectations for TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after purchasing an additional 104,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

