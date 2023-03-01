Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $3,408,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 114.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 58.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

