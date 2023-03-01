Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.