Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

