CareCloud (CCLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.86. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

