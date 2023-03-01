Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,087 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $62,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

