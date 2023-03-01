Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs Sells 1,055 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
CDAY stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.93 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Autozone Or Advance You’ve Got A Winner With Auto Parts
- Lucira Stock Jumps over 250% on FDA Approval, Beware Chapter 11
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.