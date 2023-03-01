Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

