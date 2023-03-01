Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$4.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.06.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

