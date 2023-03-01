CIBC Increases Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$492.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.