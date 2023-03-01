Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 591,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,298,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 576,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

