Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

CLVT stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clarivate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Clarivate by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

