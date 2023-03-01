Compugen Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Compugen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Compugen Trading Up 3.8 %

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 200.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 132.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 880,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

