Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.67.

5N Plus Price Performance

5N Plus Company Profile

VNP stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$233.19 million, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.