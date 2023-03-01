Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

